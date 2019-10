Lana Del Rey is coming to Sioux Falls next month.

Born Elizabeth Grant, the "Summertime Sadness," "Don't Call Me Angel" and "Young and Beautiful" singer will perform at The District on Nov. 6.

Lana Del Rey's sixth album, "Norman (expletive) Rockwell!," was released this summer.

Tickets to see the Grammy-nominated singer go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $59.50.