Landfill extends free access to those impacted by severe storm

The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will continue to waive landfill entry fees for people who are still cleaning up from the Sept. 10 severe weather.

Fees for disposal of storm-related debris will be waived through Oct 31.

Those impacted by the severe weather can bring household debris such as carpet, sheetrock, and furniture to the landfill, located at 26750 464th Ave. Landfill hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

All loads must be tarped. A $25 fee will be assessed to all untarped loads.

Residents and haulers requesting free entry to the landfill may be asked to provide additional information such as address and the types of material being disposed.

Beginning Saturday, the two storm-related tree debris drop-off locations will operate in conjunction with leaf and branch drop-off sites. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The leaf, branch, and storm tree debris drop-off sites are located at:

• West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, located at 1015 East Chambers Street just off of North Cliff Avenue.

• W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard.

