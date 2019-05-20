Las Vegas: "RECon 2019" attracts thousands, including Sioux Falls representatives

This is an industry in transition, and we've seen that in Sioux Falls with department store closures and other retailers going out of business because of national bankruptcies.

More than 30,000 people are here this week for three days of deal-making which includes several brokers representing properties in Sioux Falls.

There are still stores, restaurants, service business and entertainment concepts filling those spaces but the deals are taking longer. For instance, we talked with a top executive at Simon, which owns the Empire Mall, and he said 18 to 24 months minimum is what they're seeing to fill or redevelop a department store space. I know many viewers are wondering about Dillard's, which announced last year it was moving into Younkers.

The Simon executives to said they are still confident that is happening although they don't yet know when construction will start.

One bit of news announced at this year's conference involves Jersey Mike's Subs. Their first location is going to be on the northeast corner of 57th Street and Louise Avenue in the former Klockers Mattress World space. Construction will start in early June and they hope to have the restaurant open in early fall.