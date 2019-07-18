Man arrested for stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry from Watertown store

Police have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry during an early Wednesday morning burglary in downtown Watertown.

Watertown Police Detective Chad Stahl says 67-year-old Taksim Neriroski was arrested for the crime. Stahl says Neriroski has a Las Vegas address, and is of Yugoslavian descent.

Stahl says Neriroski disabled a lock on the front door of Makepeace Jewelry, which allowed him to get inside the store.

Neriroski has a criminal history dating back to the 1970’s that includes convictions for burglary, armed robbery, assaults with weapons and drug crimes.

Neriroski was not armed when he was arrested by police Wednesday.

Stahl says investigators are trying to determine how long the suspect had been in Watertown before the arrest.

Stahl says in the suspect’s vehicle had a road atlas opened to the state of South Dakota.

Neriroski is being held in the Codington County Detention Center on $50,000 cash bond.