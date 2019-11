Nick Clifford, the last remaining carver of Mount Rushmore, has died at the age of 98.

KOTA-TV reports Clifford passed away Saturday morning. A family member confirmed the death.

Clifford was the sole living carver of Mount Rushmore for the last 12 years. During the summers, he often greeted people at the memorial and signed copies of his book.

A special celebration was held this summer to celebrate Clifford's 98th birthday.