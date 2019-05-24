Last day of school for Sioux Falls students

The last day of school finally came for students in Sioux Falls today.

And it was a long-awaited relief since they had to go an extra three days because of bad weather this winter.

Pettigrew Elementary School invited former students that are now graduating high school to parade down their hallway in their caps and gowns, leading the fifth graders out of the school for their last time.

Sioux Falls Public Schools graduation ceremony will be held tomorrow at the Sioux Falls arena.