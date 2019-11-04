Latest phone scam claims to be Minnehaha County Sheriff’s officials

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted of a scam where the callers are pretending to be members of the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the calls are coming from cloned sheriff's office numbers and are using deputy names.

The sheriff's office said it will never make calls to inform people of warrants and will never request payment via pre-paid gift cards.

Officials said those who receive a call claiming to be from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and demanding money, should hang up.

Those wishing to confirm an outstanding warrant can visit gotwarrants.org.