Laura B. Anderson Elementary receives Strider bike donation

The Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club made a big donation to a special cause on Tuesday.

The club donated 22 Strider sport bikes to Laura B. Anderson Elementary School to be used in their physical education classes. Helmets were donated, too.

"Some of these kids have never been on a bike before," said Deb Ziemke, Optimist Club former president. "It gives them the ability to put their feet down, make sure they're stable before they take off, or as their teachers told them, to zoom. And then they can stop and eventually get the pedals on the bike so that they can start riding the bike."

Ziemke expressed excitement that the bikes were presented to the school, saying that the optimists are friends of the youth who often try to help out with whatever they can.