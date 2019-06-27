Law soon to take effect for electronic cigarettes

The rule was set to be enforced once South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed it into law during the last legislative session; however, the announcement meant a little more to Sioux Falls and state leaders Thursday afternoon at the Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in front of a media crowd. Beginning July 1, the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping products will be prohibited in indoor public places that also restrict smoking. Previously in 2010, there was overwhelming support from voters to eliminate smoking in public places such as bars, casinos, and restaurants. The latter of those three hints at why staff from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, South Dakota State Medical Association, American Heart Association, and Sioux Falls Health Department were so excited.

There will still be designated areas and regulations to smoke, but the representatives of the various organizations say this move will help to encourage healthier lifestyles for smokers as well as non-smokers who can avoid secondhand smoke. Neighboring states Iowa and Minnesota also have similar laws in place, and their local business have appreciated the extra traffic associated with it.

David Benson is a Brandon, South Dakota native and also works with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. He is fan of the way smoking is prohibited in public areas in Minnesota, but he is ecstatic to know state leaders in his home state are beginning to enact this law.

"Fortunately by the time I moved back to South Dakota, that law was in effect and the voters overwhelmingly supported that step in the right direction. So today's announcement is certainly a continuation of that work," Benson said.

While vaping has become a popular option for reasons such as style, convenience, or a way to quit smoking traditional cigarettes, health professionals say users are still putting the same harmful chemicals into their bodies.

"Now we see some of that same science showing what the use of an electronic device is doing. They are not a safer alternative," said Mary Michaels of the Sioux Falls Health Department.

After the law goes into place July 1, it will be considered a petty offense for business owners who do not enforce it.