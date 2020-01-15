Lawmakers consider banning transgender operations for minors

Lawmakers in South Dakota are considering whether to ban doctors from performing gender-transition operations and treatment on minors.

A bill introduced to the Republican-dominated Legislature would make it a felony for doctors to perform surgeries or administer hormone therapy to help minors change gender.

Rep. Fred Deutsch, the Republican who introduced the bill, called the proposed a “pause button” for minors considering gender-transition operations.

The proposed law would not apply to children born with ambiguous or conflicting genitalia.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)