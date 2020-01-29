Lawmakers react to signing of the USMCA into law

Lawmakers from across the country are sharing their thoughts on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as President Trump prepares to sign the trade deal into law Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, participate in the USMCA signing ceremony, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The President will sign the trade agreement in a ceremony at the White House Wednesday morning. The trade deal was one of the signature pieces of legislature of his administration, as it will replace NAFTA. After a delay in the House, it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate.

Mexico has already passed the trade deal. Before it can take effect, Canada must also pass the law.

