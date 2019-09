South Dakota lawmakers working on Capitol Hill say Sioux Falls was on their mind Wednesday as the city recovers from severe weather.

"I'm grateful to all the emergency responders, electric crews, and all those who worked through the night to keep residents safe," Thune said. "My thoughts are with Sioux Falls today and all those who are dealing with the tornado's aftermath."

Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson also sent their condolences to the people of Sioux Falls.