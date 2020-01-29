Lawmakers to consider harsher penalties for stalking

Legislators in South Dakota are considering harsher penalties for stalking if a person has been convicted of similar charges in another state.

Currently, out-of-state stalking convictions cannot be considered in court, unlike assault or drunken driving convictions that occur elsewhere. The first stalking conviction is a misdemeanor and automatically triggers a restraining order.

KOTA-TV reports the bill is to be considered by the House Judiciary Committee this session. A hearing date has not been set.

