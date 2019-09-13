Lawmakers tour storm damage in Sioux Falls

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday touring some of the damaged areas, including the Advanced Auto Parts Store on 41st Street.

All three were accompanied by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. The lawmakers say they're impressed with how much clean up has been done in such a short amount of time.

"One of the biggest messages conveyed today; there is still a lot of work to be done and if people have the time to volunteer---they should do so," Johnson said. "Tomorrow's Saturday, we have a lot of people in this community with trucks, and if they're willing to take some time to drive around, any brush that's in the boulevard, that can be picked up, you don't need permission, and this recovery effort is going to get done a lot faster if this community keeps doing what it's been doing, which is rising up and wrapping their arms around people who need help."