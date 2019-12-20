Holiday Lazer Tubing opens at Great Bear Ski Valley

Holiday Lazer Tubing returns to the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley, giving families a fun, Christmas themed, outdoor event throughout the holidays.

This year, there are five sessions (weather permitting) scheduled following the opening on Friday: December 21, January 4 and 25, and February 8 and 29. All sessions run from 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm.

All tubers must purchase a tube ticket, and only one person is allowed per tube.

Helmets are not required but are recommended and are available for rent at $10 per helmet.

Tickets for Holiday Lazer Tubing can only be purchased on the Great Bear website, here.