Leaders discuss upcoming projects at Good Morning Sioux Falls Breakfast

Sioux Falls city leaders hosted a discussion on upcoming projects for the city at the Good Morning Sioux Falls Breakfast on Thursday.

The breakfast is a semi-annual event by the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Paul TenHaken, Public Works Director Mark Cotter, and Director of Innovation and Technology Jason Reisdorfer discussed how the city is positioning itself for success based on the "One Sioux Falls" motto.

"Well, this is a chance for us to get in front of the business community and let them know what some of the priorities are for the city." TenHaken said. "Public safety, so we talked about the crime growth, our triage center and dealing with some addiction and behavioral health challenges in the city, we talked about housing and then talked about how we engage the public."

Mayor TenHaken said the city is focused on creating a place where people want to live and raise their families.

Thursday's program also included a formal introduction of new managers and CEOs in the area.