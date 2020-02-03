Learning about the 2020 Iowa Caucus

The first event that will help decide the candidates for U.S. president is set to take place with the Iowa Caucus.

But what exactly happens at a caucus vote?

The 2020 presidential race kicks off in earnest with the Iowa Caucus, which features four tightly polled Democratic candidates.

Voters from around the state can meet at one of the 1,774 Iowa voting precincts to elect delegates to the county conventions. Each precinct holds anywhere from a few dozen people to a few hundred.

A group of voters represents each candidate in the precinct and voters pulling for a candidate with less than 15 percent of the room's voters must redistribute to other runners.

This year's crowded democratic race is especially exciting because of the bevy of candidates at the top of the polls; former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders all vying for the top spot according to recent polls in Iowa.

“So, heading into this, we have 50% of the population in Iowa that has not committed to a candidate, so going into this it's all up in the air, that 50% could decide what the outcome is for anyone of the candidates,” said Democratic Woodbury Caucus Coordinator Teresa Wolff.

Everything kicks off when the doors open at 5:30 with voting starting at 7, and going as late as midnight or 1 a.m.

