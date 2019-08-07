Legends sets new records

HyVee/Sanford Legends is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

It's also set a new record for fundraising. This year it raised $255,000 for local youth sports organizations.

The organization has raised more than $2.5 million since 2005.

"The biggest thing is to give more kids opportunities to come to our free clinics," said Brad Coleman, Community Relations specialist. "To learn about athletics and learn about sports and get them involved and get them off the couch."

The HyVee/Sanford Legends events provide learning opportunities for young student-athletes.

Each year they bring celebrity athletes to Sioux Falls who represent the Legends' goals and values.