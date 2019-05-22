Legislation looks to raise the age you can purchase tobacco to 21

How old should you be to buy tobacco products?

That’s the question on many people’s minds.

Monday Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed legislation to increase the age limit nationally to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

Between 2017 and 2018 the number of high school students using tobacco products shot up by nearly 40 percent nationwide.

It’s a trend that has many people concerned.

“We want to make sure that all Americans are healthier and living longer lives,” South Dakota American Heart Association Communications Director Chrissy Meyer said. “Reducing the number of people who are using tobacco is a key piece or that.”

Tobacco use among teens is a growing epidemic.

“We're backsliding,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said. “The recent increases in youth tobacco use demonstrates we need to do more.”

According to the American Lung Association, twelve states—California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia have now increased the minimum age of sale for all tobacco products to 21.

Two additional states, Arkansas and Virginia, have also raised the sales age to 21, but provisions in those laws will make the increase less effective.

“It’s been successful in many places across the country in reducing overall tobacco use,” Meyer said.

In 2018 a bill was introduced in the South Dakota legislature to boost the age, but it didn’t go far, ultimately failing.

A 2015 report from the National Academy of Medicine says if the purchase age was raised to 21, it would reduce tobacco use in teens by 12 percent.

That would have a significant effect on teens in South Dakota.

“That’s a big deal,” Meyer said. “Raising the minimum purchase age to 21, we're going to get tobacco out of our high schools and that’s a really key factor as well.”

Some wonder, if an 18 year old can vote and fight for their country, why can’t they use tobacco as well.

“There are a lot of things that people who are the ages of 18 and 21 can’t do, purchasing alcohol is a great example,” Meyer said. “Gambling in some municipalities. That argument really just doesn’t hold water.”

“It’s our responsibility as parents and public servants to do everything we can to keep these harmful products out of high schools and out of youth culture,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

KSFY News spoke to several Sioux Falls businesses about the possibility of this kind of legislation going into effect here.

All of them said it would impact their business significantly because most of their customers are between the age of 18 and 21.

This bill would apply to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes. It is the second to be introduced this year to raise the age to 21.