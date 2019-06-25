Legislative committee to study industrial hemp meeting in July

A legislative committee set to study the effects of industrial hemp in South Dakota is set to meet next month in Pierre.

The Industrial Helmp Study Committee will hold its first meeting July 11, Dakota Radio Group Reports.

Committee Chairman, Representative Lee Qualm of Platte, says he was on a recent trip to Kentucky to see how they are implementing their hemp program.

Qualm says the Kentucky plan does a good job of helping hemp producers. He also says there are many elements of the Kentucky plan that could be adopted in South Dakota.

Qualm says he hopes the committee can come up with some guidelines for the 2020 legislature to legalize growing industrial hemp.