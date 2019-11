Leo Kottke's weekend show at the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls has been rescheduled for this spring.

The concert had been originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23. The concert has been rescheduled for May 10, 2020.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. stated in a release Thursday evening, the rescheduled concert is due to illness.

Ticket holders are encouraged to contact the Orpheum Theater Box Office with any questions at 605-367-6000.