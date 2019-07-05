Levitt Shell, 8th and Railroad encourage you to visit simultaneous events

Sioux Falls is growth in the downtown core is now supporting free music venues at the Levitt Shell and 8th and Railroad block parties the same night.

Levitt Shell Performers

Organizers of both events say it is a win for Sioux Falls and don't see each other as competition. In fact, they are encouraging everyone to take a quick stroll across the pedestrian bridge by the Arc of Dreams and see what both venues have to offer.

Terri Schuver is the Board Chair. She expects to see people coming and going from both events. "I certainly hope so, I would expect so. It's a short walk, maybe a block or two at the most and I would think there would be a lot of traffic between the two events," said Schuver.

Nancy Halverson agrees. She's the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls. "So we're encouraging people to have dinner at one of the local restaurants, then come to the shell, then go to 8th and railroad and hear a great band," said Halverson. "It's all about working together. To me, it's that collaboration that makes our city special and we need to keep working toward that whenever we can."

Music at the 8th and Railroad block party on Friday, July 5 included warm-up bands followed by headliners The Fattenin' Frogs. At the Levitt Shell, the band Denim opened up the show, followed by Judd Hoos.

8th and Railroad center provides some picnic tables, and the Levitt has chair rentals for five dollars. Both venues allow you to bring in your own chairs.