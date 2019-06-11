Levitt at the Falls concert season opens this weekend

Levitt at the Falls will launch its inaugural season Friday evening at the newly constructed band shell at Falls Park West.

GRAMMY-nominated gospel and blues singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster will perform at 7 p.m. Lawn activities and food and drinks will be available at 6 p.m.

Local percussion group 'Groove' will be featured in a pre-show performance and the El Riad Shrine Chanters Men Chorus will perform the National Anthem as a part of opening night.

The Levitt’s second concert will be the Levitt National Tour of Latin GRAMMY-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache on Saturday. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Sioux Falls’ first local performer to take the stage will be Phil Baker, providing a children’s concert at 5 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to opening weekend festivities, Levitt at the Falls announced opening acts for the 2019 season. Sixteen artists will be featured as opening acts for the headliners on the Levitt Stage. Opening acts will begin a half hour prior to the headliner groups, 6:30 p.m. on weeknights/ Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. Opening acts will feature acoustic local professional artists and musicians with strong local ties.

Opening acts for the 2019 season:

Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective – June 20 and July 18 (Opening for Sam Miltich & the Clearwater Hot Club; JAS Quintet)

Dayna Jones – June 21 (Opening for Davina & the Vagabonds)

Condor – June 27 (Opening for Jami Lynn)

The Tinderbox – June 30 (Opening for Gaelynn Lea)

Denham – July 5 (Opening for Judd Hoos)

Pale Norse – July 6 (Opening for The People Brothers Band)

The Unnotables – July 12 (Opening for The Cole Allen Band)

Matt Fockler – July 13 (Opening for Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys)

Rod & Pam – July 25 (Opening for Eleanor Dubinsky)

Julie Eddy – July 26 (Opening for John King)

Mat D – July 28 (Opening for Burlap Wolf King)

Val Halla – August 1 (Opening for The Twilight Hours)

Tyler David – August 2 (Opening for The Way Down Wanderers)

Folk-Off Winner – August 3 (Opening for the Pistol Whippin Party Penguins)

David Allen – August 4 (Opening for Annie Mack)

Hailey Steele – August 10 (Opening for Kory & the Fireflies)

In addition to opening act musicians, Levitt at the Falls will host two local food trucks at each concert, beverage sales through JJ’s Wine and Liquor, and will also feature dance lessons, yoga opportunities, children’s activities, and other events throughout the season.

Friends of Levitt Shell Sioux Falls, known locally as “Levitt at the Falls” is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music. Founded in 2012, the group has formed a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls, as well as the national Levitt Foundation to give everyone in Sioux Falls the chance to experience the power of free, live, outdoor music at Falls Park West. The group will offer 30 free concerts in 2019 and then 50 free concerts in 2020 and every year thereafter. The Sioux Falls Levitt Shell is the eighth Levitt facility in the nation.