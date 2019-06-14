Levitt at the Falls opening weekend

Levitt at the Falls kicked off its opening weekend Friday in downtown Sioux Falls.

They hosted the opening act, Groove, a local percussion band, and headliner, Ruthie Foster.

The inaugural event began at 6, when attendees could start purchasing food and beverages. They were also welcomed by lawn games for all ages.

In addition to Opening Act musicians, Levitt at the Falls will host two local food trucks at each concert, beverage sales through JJ’s Wine and Liquor, and will also feature dance lessons, yoga opportunities, children’s activities, and other events throughout the season.

Levitt at the Falls plans to host 30 free concerts at the venue this summer and 50 concerts in 2020. They plan to continue hosting bands for years to come.

The National Levitt Foundation wants to give everyone in Sioux Falls the chance to experience the power of free, live, outdoor music at Falls Park West.

"It expands the footprint of who we are as a community, and it makes this welcoming, warm environment where people can come, bring a blanket, a picnic, enjoy some family time and just be a part of our community," Executive Director of the Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson, said.

A full list of performers, times, and dates is listed below:

***Opening acts will begin ½ hour prior to the headliner groups (6:30pm on weeknights/ Saturdays and 4:30pm on Sundays

Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective –June 20 and July 18 (Opening for Sam Miltich & the Clearwater Hot Club & JAS Quintet)

Dayna Jones – Friday, June 21 (Opening for Davina & the Vagabonds)

Condor – Thursday, June 27 (Opening for Jami Lynn)

The Tinderbox – Sunday, June 30 (Opening for Gaelynn Lea)

Denham – Friday, July 5 (Opening for Judd Hoos)

Pale Norse—Saturday, July 6 (Opening for The People Brothers Band)

The Unnotables – Friday, July 12 (Opening for The Cole Allen Band)

Matt Fockler – Saturday, July 13 (Opening for Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys)

Rod & Pam – Thursday, July 25 (Opening for Eleanor Dubinsky)

Julie Eddy – Friday, July 26 (Opening for John King)

Mat D – Sunday, July 28 (Opening for Burlap Wolf King)

Val Halla – Thursday, August 1 (Opening for The Twilight Hours)

Tyler David – Friday, August 2 (Opening for The Way Down Wanderers)

Folk-Off Winner – Saturday, August 3 (Opening for the Pistol Whippin Party Penguins)

David Allen – Sunday, August 4 (Opening for Annie Mack)

Hailey Steele – Saturday, August 10 (Opening for Kory & the Fireflies)