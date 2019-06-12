Levitt at the Falls concert season begins this Friday and there will be free concerts throughout the summer

Construction is complete at Levitt at the Falls and the first concert of the season will be this Friday evening at Falls Park West.

GRAMMY-nominated gospel and blues singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster will perform at 7:00 PM. Lawn activities and food and drinks will be available at 6:00 PM.

Local percussion group 'Groove' will be featured in a pre-show performance, and the El Riad Shrine Chanters Men Chorus will perform the National Anthem as part of opening night.

The Levitt's second concert will be the Levitt National Tour of Latin GRAMMY-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache on Saturday. The show begins at 7 PM Sioux Falls' first local performer to take the stage will be Phil Baker, providing a children's concert at 5 PM Sunday.

In addition to concerts, the area will have tons of activities for the kids at the Sanford imagination playground and visits from local non-profits.

Sixteen artists will be featured as opening acts for the 2019 season. Opening acts will begin a half hour before the headliner groups, 6:30 PM on weeknights and Saturdays and 4:30 PM on Sundays. Opening acts will feature acoustic professional artists and musicians with strong local ties. There will be 30 concerts throughout the summer. The full list of performers will be in a link at the upper right-hand corner of the page.

In addition to opening act musicians, Levitt at the Falls will host two local food trucks at each concert, beverage sales through JJ's Wine and Liquor, and will also feature dance lessons, yoga opportunities, children's activities, and other events throughout the season.

If you want to get in on the action, you can volunteer, as well. The link to volunteer is up in the upper right-hand corner of this page.