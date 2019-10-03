Lewis Drug pulls all forms of Zantac from shelves

Lewis Drug stores are removing all forms of Zantac from their shelves after health officials said the pills contain a chemical that may be linked to cancer.

In a statement, the company said this move includes brand name and generic products, as well as private label Premier Value ranitidine products. Some ranitidine products were found to contain low levels of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not called for people to stop taking the medication that they may have at home or that remains on the market.

Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are among several retail stores that have suspended selling zantac.