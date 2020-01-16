LifeScape facilities find new home at USD Discovery District

LifeScape’s future home for their hospital, school, and rehabilitation center will be coming to the USD Discovery District.

The new facilities will replace LifeScape’s current 26th Street children’s specialty hospital, residential and school location. The new rehabilitation center will replace its current outpatient center located on 18th Street in Sioux Falls and will provide additional capacity to serve its patients.

Officials say the project is expected to cost $62 million.

“The location has many exciting features, including good accessibility, a great campus setting, and opportunities to collaborate with the state’s university system,” said Steve Watkins, LifeScape CEO. “Our higher education partnerships will focus on growing our professional workforce, developing adaptive technologies for those with disabilities and participating in various research projects designed to enhance the lives of those we support.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

