LifeScape presents classic production for the holidays

LifeScape in Sioux Falls will present Elf Jr. the Musical the weekend of December 13th. It is presented by the Center for the Arts & Black Hills Playhouse.

It will feature actors of all ages and abilities. The performances are at 7:00 PM on December 13th and 14th and at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 14th.

Each performance will be at the Edith Mortenson Theatre on Augustana University's campus. Tickets are $10 for adults for each performance. A student's ticket is just $5. You can purchase tickets here.

The show is an entertaining holiday classic about an orphan named Buddy. He mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole, where he is raised by elves. He eventually goes on a mission to find his birth father in New York City.