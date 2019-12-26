LifeScape's Rehabilitation Medical Supply helps 11-year-old boy reach full potential

Wyden Klusmann had to have his leg amputated below the knee when he was 5 years old. He is from Haiti and came to the United States on a medical visa because he had a club foot that needed to be repaired.

Doctors decided they couldn't repair it though, so that's why half his leg had to be amputated.

"The foot that he has now allows him to do anything that he wants to do, and it doesn't hold him back at all," Julie Klusmann said, who is Wyden's mom.

Wyden is now 11 years old and has worked with Mark Swanstrom for the past several years at LifeScape's Rehabilitation Medical Supply. He helps fit Wyden's prosthesis and answers any questions, even in emergencies.

"Mark has been a huge blessing for all of us, just knowing that we have somebody that we can call and that he will get back to us and he will, you know help get things fixed," Julie said.

Swanstrom said many advancements have been made to prosthetics over the past 15 years, so there are more options now.

"We do try really hard here to try to give the patients the best outcome that they possibly can have," Swanstrom said.

Wyden doesn't let his prosthesis limit him. He's been training at 605 Ninja Academy in Sioux Falls for more than a year.

"I might not have a leg, but that doesn't mean I have a disability. I still have a prosthetic leg, so I can still do what people with normal legs can still do," Wyden said.

He shows them that sometimes, he can even do it better.