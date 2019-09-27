LifeScape celebrates homecoming

LifeScape homecoming culminated with a parade Friday, hosted by the LifeScape Bulldogs.

The parade began at 1 p.m. at St. Mark's Church and ended at LifeScape.

Spectators for the parade included students from All-City Elementary, Christ the King Elementary, Bethany Lutheran residents and families, as well as students from LifeScape.

"That's why we do what we do, for them to have smiles," said Mike Fjerkenstad, LifeScape assistant principal. "If we have provided any opportunity where it can feel like they're at home. So that's what we want to emulate. The smiles are why we do what we do."

Parade participants included Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, LifeScape homecoming royalty, and several area marching bands.