Lightning causes a fire to start at a warehouse in Harrisburg

A severe thunderstorm over the weekend left its mark across parts of South Dakota.

Lightning is being blamed for starting at least three fires in the area.

It hit a home on the south side of Sioux Falls, as well as two storage units in Brandon, and a business in Harrisburg.

The building in Harrisburg was a warehouse that hosts 19 different businesses.

"A freak accident, I heard of other lightning strikes happening in the area that night but never would have believed that lightning could strike where it did," Owner of the property, Mark Fiechtner, said.

Damage to the exterior of the complex is minimal, but there is significant damage to a portion of the ceiling and roof.

The lightning struck the roof, near the middle of the complex, igniting exposed boards and insulation in the attic.

The fire burned for a majority of the night until fire/rescue crews were called Sunday morning.

Crews responded from Harrisburg, Sioux Falls, and Tea.

No one was in the building at the time of the lightning strike, but one firefighter was injured while crews were working there Sunday.

There was also a power surge associated with the lightning strike that is creating electrical issues for some of the units.

"We shut down our website to accommodate for the power surge that we're going through. We can't fulfill orders or anything, we don't have outlets that work," Owner of Glamour Defined, Katie Iverson, said.

Even though 100% of Iverson's sales are made online, she is staying positive.

"I feel really lucky, the electrical can be replaced. We'll all recover from it and come out stronger," Iverson said.