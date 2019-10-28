Lincoln County Deputy's act of kindness caught on camera

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a picture of one of their deputy's showing an act of kindness on Friday.

The Facebook post says a young man came into the Lincoln County Courthouse wanting to dress nicely for court when he needed help tieing his tie. The post says the young man didn't know-how.

Just his luck, he came across Deputy Lowell Nelson who graciously helped him tie it.

"This job isn’t always about enforcing laws, writing tickets or arresting people. Sometimes it’s the little gestures like this that make the biggest difference," the Facebook post says.