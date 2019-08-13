Lincoln County Sheriff gets several leads in hit & run case

The Lincoln County Sheriff says he's received several leads about a hit and run that left a teenage girl seriously hurt.

The accident happened early Monday morning on I-29, between the Harrisburg and Tea exits.

Jasmine Chheng, 15, was hit while she was walking or standing along the road.

Investigators want to hear from people who may have been on the interstate at the time of the crash.

They'd also like to talk to friends of Chheng who may know why she was on the road.

People can call the Lincoln County Sheriff or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-367-7007.