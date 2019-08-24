Lincoln County patrol car rear-ended, minor arrested for DUI

A Lincoln County patrol car was rear-ended early this morning at 2:41 a.m. when it was struck by an impaired driver on 57th St. & Broadband Ave in Sioux Falls.

The deputy was outside of his patrol car during the collision and was uninjured. The deputy was assisting another Lincoln County Deputy in the same location with an unrelated DUI arrest.

The first deputy had just left to transport his suspect to jail when the second deputy’s patrol car was rear-ended by another impaired driver.

The driver was identified as a 15-year-old female. She was checked out by medical staff on the scene and was arrested for DUI (drugs) and careless driving.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is currently taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.