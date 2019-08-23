Lincoln High School Marching Band prepares for another big year

Lincoln High School's marching band is one of the largest bands in the Upper Midwest, with more than 200 members.

For the 2019 show they will be performing "Playground" which features a 24-foot Merry-Go-Round, teeter totters, and swings.

The students have been preparing all summer-long for the show, including an 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM camp.

Lincoln High School competed in Bands of America Super Regional, lwith last year's show "The Wild," which includes 71 bands from nine states. The competition took place in Illinois and the band placed 15th. Lincoln made finals in 2017 in St. Louis and played in front of more than 10,000 people.

This year the band is heading to St. Louis again for the preliminary competition. They also play in several other events across the school year; including Sioux Falls "Festival of Bands" and at football games.

The first competition will be held on Sept. 21st in Marshall, MN.