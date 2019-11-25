Lindsey Stirling coming to Sioux Falls

Two-time Billboard award-winning electric violinist Lindsey Stirling is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of her "Warmer in the Winter" tour.

Promoting the theme of the show, the premiere center is asking those who attend the Dec. 2 concert to bring donated winter-weather clothing to a booth in the Sioux Empire Mall on Saturday.

"We have a concert coming next Monday with Lindsey Stirling called warmer in the winter and we kind of latched on to that idea and are looking to ask for help from the public to donate winter clothes for the homeless and needy in our community," said Rick Huffman, Premier Center Public Relations director.

People who bring donated items to the booth on Saturday can register for tickets to the show and passes to meet Lindsey Stirling.

Items needed include hats, gloves, scarves, hoodies, coats and other winter essentials.