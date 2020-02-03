Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

There are signs of strong turnout at the Iowa caucuses as Democrats begin choosing the party's nominee to take on President Donald Trump.

At a caucus site in downtown Iowa City, hundreds of people were waiting to sign in or register to vote in lines that snake out the door and down the block.

The Democratic county party chairman in Polk County, Iowa's largest county, says the party printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms but some sites are running out. He says “this caucus is gonna be the big one.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

