This year's South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation Gala will once again feature a popular name in country music.

Little Big Town will perform at the gala at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on June 2.

Tickets go on sale next Friday.

This will mark the 7th year of the Prime Time Gala & Concert, which serves as a major fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation has raised over $1.2 million with the event since 2014.