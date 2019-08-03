Little Rock, Iowa remembers little boy who passed away

Two months ago tragedy struck the Engelkes family.

Four-year-old Griffin Engelkes was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Despite Griffin's absence, his memory lives on, and the community has wrapped their arms around the Engelkes family in their time of need.

"This much support, not just from Little Rock, but the surrounding communities, its just been phenomenal, we never guessed this would've happened," father of Griffin, Nate Engelkes, said.

They even received support from some unlikely people.

Friday night, up and coming country music artist, Cody Hicks, came to Little Rock to perform a fundraiser concert for the family.

"When Cody Hicks was contacted for the silent auction, he didn't want to send a merchandise package, he wanted to come do a concert and really support the family," family of friend, Sheri Van Der Brink, said.

Today, hundreds came to support the family through a pancake feed and silent auction.

The family hoped to raise $30,000 to construct a new "strider bike park" in Little Rock.

The family says Griffin loved his strider bike, and he would ride it all the time, so this park will be a fitting memorial.

The park will also be located right across the street from the family's home, so they can see kids enjoying the park.

Through the concert and events today, the family raised more than their original goal.

They will use the extra money to put new play equipment in the city park.

Even though the family is going through a tough time, they are pulling some good out of the tragedy.

In addition to the new strider bike park, the Engelkes family made the tough decision to donate Griffin's heart to the Iowa Doner Foundation.

"It's a hard decision and no parent wants to make it, I wasn't prepared to make it, but please, if you can help another child, please do it," mother of Griffin, Hannah Engelkes, said.

It may take a year or two, but two kids will be getting heart valves from Griffin.

The Engelkes family will be having another fundraising event on Aug. 19th in Worthington.

The event will be held at Dairy Queen at 7 p.m. and 10% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Griffin Engelkes Memorial fund.