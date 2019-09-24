Little concern about broken Mina Lake spillway

There's little concern about the damaged spillway at Mina Lake.

A broken off piece of the spillway was found at the base in March, but major repairs still haven't been made.

"The spillway itself is obviously jeopardized with the slab of concrete that came off," said Robert Teachout, the District Parks Supervisor for the Game, Fish, and Parks Department.

A chunk of concrete broke off the Mina Lake spillway at the end of March.

"Soon after it happened we did bring an Engineer in from Pierre to look at it and assess the damage," Teachout said.

The breakage of the spillway is not a concern right now, but could be if it got any worse.

"There's no concern of great damage to the spillway," Teachout said.

Some people living in the area have some concern, but they are in contact with the Game, Fish and Parks Department.

"We've been assured by the Game, Fish and Parks Engineers that basically, the integrity of the dam is good," George Kessler, a homeowner and member of the Mina Lake Property Owners Association said.

Property owners in the area hope nothing happens because they haven't come up with a plan for what to do if the area flooded.

"Really there's no contingency plan if the spillway would let loose," Kessler said.​

They will continue to trust the Game, Fish, and Parks Engineers as long as this remains an issue.

"The public need not be concerned about it. We're aware of the issues down there, and we're assessing all the issues, and trying to do what needs to be done to make sure everybody is safe," Teachout said.

The Game, Fish, and Parks Department is working closely with the Edmunds County Emergency Management Director to discuss what actions to take if flooding were to happen in the future.