Local Hy-Vee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award

An employee at a Sioux Falls Hy-Vee got a big surprise Friday.

Dick Stanga was awarded the 2019 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award.

According to Hy-Vee, it's the highest honor they award to employees. It recognizes people who go above and beyond every day to provide exemplary service.

Only 11 people are selected each year among more than 80,000 employees.

"Its such an honor to be nominated for this award," Stanga said. "It's hard to put into words because without so many great people I've worked with for over forty years. They made me who I am."

Everyone who wins the award gets inducted to the Hy-Vee Customer Service Award Hall of Fame.