Local Meteorologist competes in Kilts for Kids

Todd Heitkamp with the National Weather Service is participating in Kilts for Kids. He joined KSFY Morning News Friday.

The 8th Annual Kilts for Kids fundraiser benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota. The event presents the courage and generosity of 12 men from South Dakota communities who jump on board to raise funds for the charity over a two-month period giving the charity the continued ability to provide a home away from home for the families of sick and injured children needing hospital treatment.

There is an event on September 24th to announce the winner.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Friday, September 27th, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

WHERE: Minnehaha Country Club

WHAT: Kilts for Kids Celebration, featuring Lark and Wes, a female/male Dueling Pianos Duo that will provide a show you won’t want to miss! Plus, our Kilts for Kids team in their Irish/Scottish wear!

ALSO: Balloon pop for gift cards, silent auction, cocktails and fabulous food! It’s a night you won’t want to miss

Donate to Todd here:

Todd Heitkamp Fundraising Page

Check out the standings