Local artist donates MLK statue

The city of Sioux Falls will soon be home to a statue honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The lifesize statue of King, created by local artist Porter Williams, will greet visitors at Van Eps Park with an extended hand near the location where King stayed while visiting Sioux Falls in January 1961.

"I didn't know I was going to do a full-size until one day I ran into the mayor at an event where I was working on the clay," Williams said. "And he wanted to know what was going on. I told him and I gave him my pamphlet. When Martin Luther King, Jr was in Sioux Falls, and I told him I would like to do a lifesize one of him and that really was the first conversation of a lifesize (statue)."

The city council approved the placement of the statue at its November 18 meeting. The statue will be bronzed soon and Williams is hoping to have it done in time for a dedication ceremony is planned for January 20, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

If it isn't completed by then, however, Williams says he will have it completed by February for Black History Month.