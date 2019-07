Locally owned beauty store, G & M Beauty Plus, is coming to the Empire Mall.

Housed in a 1,500 square foot space, the store will be located next to Yankee Candle and across from Forever 21. The store offers the latest in wigs, weaves, braids, crochets, and accessories.

G & M Beauty also specializes in ethnic hair braiding, and at its new location, hair braiding for any type of hair will be offered.

The Empire Mall location will be the store's second Sioux Falls location.