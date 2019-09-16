Local boutiques raise money for people impacted by flooding, tornadoes

Several boutiques in southeast South Dakota are coming together to raise money for people affected by the tornadoes and flooding in the state.

The owner of 'Beautique' in Brandon came up with the idea to sell t-shirts that say "South Dakota strong." All of the proceeds from these sales will go to help people in several communities.

"What we really are looking for is, we would love for people to let us know if you know of places or businesses, people that are looking for help because like I said, we're wanting to spread this to as many as possible," said Amanda Christopherson, Beautique owner.

Christopherson's initial goal was just to sell a couple hundred. Now she's hoping to sell thousands since ten boutiques are selling the t-shirts online.

People can preorder them online until Wednesday at midnight.

People, businesses and communities in need of help due to flooding or tornadoes can contact Beautique by emailing contact@shop-beautique.com.