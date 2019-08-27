Local business helping teen struck by car

A Sioux Falls business is stepping up to help a teen who was hit by a car.

Jasmine Chheng was hit by a car along I-29 during the early morning hours of Monday, August 12, 2019.

Cufflinks.com is matching donations for Jasmine Chheng and her family.

Texas roadhouse is donating 10 percent of their sales on Sept. 4 and Cufflinks.com will match that.

Chheng was hit while walking or standing on the side of Interstate 29. She has been in the hospital since.

The money raised will go to her extensive medical expenses.

"When you see a situation like this and there's something that you can do to help out, it's a no brainer," said Adam Broin, Cufflinks.com president.

Broin says he hopes more people throughout the Sioux Falls community will help Jasmine.