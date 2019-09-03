Local businesses raise money for hit-and-run victim

Sioux falls businesses are stepping up to support a local family.

Texas Roadhouse and Cufflinks.com are giving 10% of their sales on September 3rd to the family of Jasmine Chheng, to help pay for medical expenses.

There are several more events throughout September, including one at Pizza Ranch on the 12th.

The 16-year-old was a victim of a hit-and-run back on August 11th, and has been in a medically induced coma since the incident.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

