Local chapter of NAACP & law enforcement come together for public meeting

The local chapter of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People is making sure everyone's voice is heard in Sioux Falls. The organization hosted a public meeting Monday night with multiple law enforcement agencies.

One of the organizers of the event and an NAACP advocate said this meeting came about because of the string of shootings in July. She wanted to bring entities of law enforcement together to break down the stigma connected to law enforcement, understand what citizens' rights are, and to find out how everyone can work together.

"And sometimes, exposing the ugly, we understand that there is room for growth and room for improvement. And I believe that that's where the NAACP can come in with our initiatives, and we can help spearhead some of those initiatives for people of color in Sioux Falls," Lenn Patterson-George said.

She also said it's time to put biased-opinions aside and engage with eachother in the community.

"A lot of times, we talk the culture talk, and we say that we're here to embrace it. But I wonder where the work is really being done," Patterson-George said. "And so that is where the NAACP can come and say how can we partner with you to make opportunities available for people of color?"

Several people met Monday night at Deeper Wells Church in Sioux Falls.