Local contestant to compete in Jeopardy! Teen Tournament

The Jeopardy! Teen Tournament starts on KSFY Monday, June 17, and a Brandon Valley Middle School student is competing. Ryan Presler will be on the show Monday at 3:30 pm CST.

Presler was an 8th grader when the tournament was taped in December.

The two-week tournament showcases some of the smartest teens in the country. Presler is the only one from the Midwest. He also is the youngest contestant. His 14 competitors are all in high school.

So what is Ryan's go to category? "Probably history would be my favorite," he said.

"He is a grade schooler. He's in 8th grade and he is competing against five seniors, six juniors, a sophomore and two freshman from high school. He's doing very well. He is bright, and it's mind blowing to think someone that young could have accomplished so much at such a young age. He is just sharp," Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said.

This isn't the first time Ryan has made it big. Just a year ago he was on the stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He made it to the third round.

"It's an incredible accomplishment to be on Jeopardy! Thousands of teenagers audition every year to be on our teen tournament, and he is one of the lucky 15 that have made it this year," Jeopardy! producer Maggie Speak said.

There are 15 teens. All compete the first week. The five winners make it to the semifinals, four others with top money totals move on as wild cards. The final nine compete, then three make it to the two-day finale. The winner is guaranteed $100,000.

Much of the Midwest is rooting Ryan on, the tournament runs through June 28th.