Local dealership stepping up for teachers

A local dealership is stepping up to help support teachers in the Sioux Falls School District.

Graham Automotive Group is launching a new program. It will donate a $20 gift card to a teacher, each time someone test drives a car from their lot.

The program will run through the end of the year.

"The statistic is $450 is spent by each teacher in a public school classroom for the supplies to help their students out," said Cynthia Mickelson, Sioux Falls School District. "So we can relieve some of that outside of their own pocket money, we're excited to do that."

Every time someone test drives a car, that driver will be able to designate a specific teacher in the district to receive a gift card.

The general sales manager for Graham Automotive said this event will run for more than four months because teachers need to buy things for their classroom throughout the year, not just in the first few weeks of school.